Rivers APC suspends Chairman, legal adviser

Appoints Eferebor Actg Chairman

Knock Amaechi, Suspended Duo Over Party Woes

Suspension a sponsored distraction -Beke

Amaechi gave no anti party directive -Nwauju

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THE Executive Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, Prince Emeka Beke, has been suspended and his Deputy, Omiete Eferebor, declared Acting Chairman.

But in response to the development, embattled Beke and Spokesman of the party, Darlington Nwauju described the said action as a harmless sponsored distraction taken too far.

Executive Committee (EXCO) members of the party led by Sir Chike Eyinda (Special Leader) who announced this in Port Harcourt Wednesday also declared the State Legal Adviser, Iheanyichukwu Azubuike, suspended, accusing the displaced duo along with Rivers APC leader and former Governor Rotimi Amaechi of anti party conduct and being responsible for the party’s increasing woes.

Among other claims, Eyinda in their statement alleged that, “Beke and Azubuike, under leadership of Amaechi have since 2021 held Rivers APC on her kneels in Rivers and have been responsible for the mass exodus of members as well as the failures experienced in just concluded general elections in the state.

“Amaechi in active connivance with the state chairman and the legal adviser, a week to the presidential election called the leadership of the party to a meeting and directed all APC members in the state to work for the PDP in the general election.

“It is on record that Amaechi, Prince Beke and Azubuike voted Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded election. This boomeranged in the March 18 governorship and assemblies elections as no counter instruction was given to our teaming supporters, accounting for the party’s loss.”

The Rivers APC EXCO members accused Beke of not being accountable in deployment of party funds, just as they dissociated selves from Amaechi’s disapproval of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu’s alleged nomination of Prof Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Consequently, Eyinda said, “Beke stays suspended indefinitely as State Chairman pending outcome of an independent committee of inquiry as may be set up by the party. Until that is done, Eferebo the Deputy Chairman assumes office of Acting Chairman.

“Mr. Azubuike, also stands suspended. We urgently call on the National Chairman, Sen Abdullahi Adamu, to set up an independent panel of inquiry to look into the activities of the mentioned leaders with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problems of the party in the state.

“This new leadership pledges unalloyed loyalty to the President-Elect, hoping to partner with him to strengthen and reposition our party in the state for greater achievements going forward.”

The new leadership also include Chidi Nweke, Auditor, Sir Obidinma Igwe, Vice Chairman, Rivers East District, Chigbo John, Financial in Secretary, Jumu Godwin, Deputy Youth Leader, Amadi Brilliant, Ex-officio, Oyor Federick, Assistant Secretary and Hajia Ramatu Atse, Women Leader.

It’s a sponsored distraction -Beke, Nwauju

The suspended Party Chairman Beke said, “Those who declared suspension don’t have such power. What is happening to the party is distraction. In the past days PDP has occupied INEC Rivers, saying they will be there till Friday, the last day we are going to file our case at the tribunal.

“But it’s going to be shocking to them that we were going to file our petition at the tribunal. Because the fact remains that PDP did not win election in Rivers State. They only allocated results to themselves.”

Nwauju in his response said, “The allegation against our leader, the former Transportation Minister, Amaechi is the least, because prior to the general election, there was no event, no meeting, nothing of such where our leader directed any member of APC to vote against our party or any of our candidates.”