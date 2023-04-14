Rivers APC kicks over suspension of Chairman, Beke

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed regrets over the suspension of its Chairman in Rivers State, Chief Emeka Beke, and Legal Adviser, Azubuike Dike, by a State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

A High Court had issued an order restraining Beke from parading himself as chairman of the APC in Rivers State.

The court had in an interim injunction also restrained Dike from parading as the Legal Adviser of the party.

Justice D. S. Kio, in the same order, granted that the Deputy Chairman of Rivers APC, Omiete Eferebo, act as the Chairman of the party pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

However, APC expressed sadness over the Injunctive Order restraining the two officers of the party, praying the NJC to punish Justice D. S. Kio for ignoring the Article 21 of the APC Constitution which should have pointed his court to the fact that due process was never followed in the “suspension” of the two officers of our party.

The party spoke in statement on Friday by Sam Sam Etetegwung, State Secretary, Ndidi Farooq, State Deputy Women Leader, Beatrice Dappa Amobi, State Women Leader, Emine Awoala, Senatorial Vice Chairman, R/W, Juliet Mcphilips R/E Senatorial Women Leader, Chief Israel Iboms, State Asst. Welfare Secretary, Mohammed Rabi Ex-officio 3. and others

They noted that the court granted an order to imposters who deceived it that they (imposters) were officials of the party in the state.

The spokesperson said the State Working Committee of the party and the State Executive Council did not set up a panel to investigate or suspended any official of the party, adding the persons who approached the court for the order did not have the mandate of the party.

He said: “We can confirm that at no time did either the State Executive Council or State Working Committee of the Party meet to deliberate, consider or endorse the setting up of any panel whatsoever to investigate or suspend any officer of our party, none the least the State Chairman or Legal Adviser.

“It is, therefore, criminal to drag the State Executive Council into such shameful adventure knowing too well the provisions of Article 21(D)(V) of our Party’s Constitution.”

They called on the National Judicial Council, NJC, to investigate the process that lead to granting of the order by the court in Port Harcourt, urging the NJC to punish Justice D. S. Kio of the Rivers State High Court for flouting and disregarding its own circular to judges on the above subject matter.