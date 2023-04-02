Rising Afrobeats singer, Elelepapi says his greatest musical influence is Wizkid

Elelepapi, in a chat with Mp3bullet, highlighted some of his biggest inspirations, hurdles, his forthcoming projects and possible features from both local and international singers.

The singer who is based in South Africa likened the rising acceptance of Amapiano in West Africa, particularly in Nigeria to the embracing of Afrobeats in South Africa.

“Afrobeats in South Africa is rubbing off, it’s just the same way Amapiano is rubbing off in West Africa, in Nigeria especially… A lot of people are rubbing Afrobeats here, its really mixing up…” he said.

In the same vein, Elelepapi noted that making Afrobeats has been difficult despite its acceptance in the diaspora because there are “very few Afrobeats producers” and it’s tied to the fact that South Africa is not their base.

On his sense of fashion, Elelepapi reveals he prefers the casual-corporate wears and basically wears anything he is “comfortable with”.

Speaking on Wizkid as his greatest influence, the singer noted his style and delivery have been exceptional, thus, his reason for the love and emulation, however, he also noted his love for Fela, Burna Boy and Davido.

In his words, “I will say my greatest music influence is Wizkid. I like his style, his everything is great. I also like a little bit of Fela, little Burna Boy, little bit of Davido. I like anybody that does great music basically, so yeah.”

Elelepapi, when asked about possible projects this year, affirmed working on some with his team that will be delivered later in the year. More so, he is in talks with some international collaborators – precisely the fact he is based in the diaspora.

“Well expect a lot from Elelepapi this year, you know. We just started the year, but I am working on some stuff and I am ready to drop them very soon, you know. It’s just going well, my team and I we’re pushing and about to drop you some bangers.

“Yeah international collaborations yeah, be expecting it obviously cause, I am in diaspora, so yeah, I do have a couple of artistes I am working with and I am looking forward to like, build a relationship with, so we can like, drop more bangers and ehn yeah! Like I said, there’s a lot in the goody bag, y’all just gotta like, wait for it come out,” he said.

The singer also discussed his sources of inspiration and informally disclosed that he writes all of his own songs. He said, expressing how his current circumstances shape his mentality and help him relate to himself better, “I always get inspired by anything.”

Furthermore, the Free Your Mind crooner touched down on his debut single which has been gaining momentum and vast popularity at home and overseas. He appreciated the efforts and acceptance of his fans, and according to him, this boosted confidence in his forthcoming release.

“Yo, its been great. Free Your Mind has been amazing. I loved the love, everyone felt it. Like, the love outside Nigeria, even when I performed it, its amazing. So, I am very confident on the next song I am releasing, it’s going to be amazing, I know its going to get out there and its going to like hit the world, so y’all be ready,” he said.

The song has received over 22,000 views on YouTube and several thousand on other digital streaming services since its release, which was around 7 months ago.