Reward North-West with Senate President – Team Prosper

By Dickson Omobola

National Chairman/Coordinator of Team Prosper, Mr. Shehu Bankole-Hameed, yesterday, urged the decision makers in the All Progressives Congress, APC, to reward the North-West with Senate President.

Bankole said they deserve the position due to their loyalty, noting that the South-South and South-East have less numbers when compared to the North-West.

He said: “It only makes sense to reward loyalty and merit. How do you explain a situation where singularity becomes multiple?

“The entire number of senators from the combined presentation of South-South and the South-East is less than those from the North-West. It therefore makes no sense in democracy as practiced by our country to make a gift of such coveted seats to minorities.

“The South-South may become leaders in minority arrangements until they can present a formidable force to marshall in the APC hierarchy. The same argument goes for the South-East.

“Democracy is said to be a game of numbers, that rewards loyalty and merit, both are not obvious in the choice of either South-East or in that of South-South.”