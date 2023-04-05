Rescue Leah Sharibu before threatening us, IPoB tells Gen Yahaya

Major General Faruk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has replied to the Nigerian Army, over the comment by its Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, that it and Eastern Security Network, ESN, are threatening the integrity of the nation.

IPoB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, urged Lt. Gen. Yahaya to rescue from Boko Haram insurgents Leah Sharibu and many others abducted from their schools, tame the violent activities of herdsmen before talking about IPoB volunteers and ESN operatives.

The pro-Biafra group also urged General Yahaya to justify his claim against IPoB and ESN by showing the world where he and his officers and soldiers have been able to defend and protect their territory.

The pro-Biafra group accused the Chief of Army Staff of playing to the gallery, adding that all Nigeria’s territorial borders with neighbouring countries are porous and Nigeria’s Army could not safeguard and protect them.

The Army Chief of Staff had, on Tuesday, warned IPoB, ESN, and others against threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence.

But IPoB in response urged him to tame the activities of killer-herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents the group said have defied and degraded the Army, and threatened the corporate existence of Nigeria.

IPoB’s statement read in part: “It is pathetic that Nigeria Army and their immigration counterparts could not protect their borders with other neighbouring countries.

“Instead the Chief of Army Staff, his officer and soldiers are busy hunting for innocent IPoB and our forests-protecting ESN operatives.

“We are surprised that this man does not know that IPoB is fighting for their inalienable right and they are not threatening Nigeria, but Nigeria’s government and her security agencies are threatening IPoB because IPoB is a peaceful movement seeking for inalienable right.

“Nigeria Army and other security agencies have been attacking IPoB for no just cause, but they will regret fighting IPoB since the beginning of this journey to freedom.

“Nigeria territorial borders are porous around Cameroon, Tchad, Niger and the Benin Republic, but Nigeria Army could not fight, but is ready to intimidate harass and humiliate innocent citizens.

“The General should know that IPoB is not responsible for their nightmare.”