Rerun: Zamfara PDP raises alarm, alleges APC plotting to arrest its members

—Begs Buhari to call police to order

The Zamfara state chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has raised an alarm over a plot by the ruling government to harass and arrest its members.

Recall the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed Saturday, April 15th, for all outstanding Governorship, National, and State Assembly supplementary elections nationwide. There will be a rerun for the Zamfara Central Senatorial and two seats of the House of Representatives.

In a statement issued by the Dauda Lawal Media Office on Wednesday in Gusau, the party has expressed concern about the alleged interference of the Inspector General of Police in the politics of Zamfara State.

The party also said that the governor is hellbent on using his friendship with the Inspector General of Police to plot the arrest and intimidation of key PDP members.

The statement read in parts: “We are seriously worried by the sinister motive of the outgoing Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, to politicize the activities of the Nigeria Police using his connection and friendship with the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba…”

“If anyone needs to be arrested for committing electoral offenses, we believe that the outgoing governor, his aides, and government house police should be topping the list.

“On this note, we want to pass a vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of Police for his persistent interference in Zamfara politics. The law has categorically stated how aggrieved persons or losers in an election would channel their grievances. The Nigerian police have nothing to do with pre-election or post-election cases.

“To our surprise, key leaders of the PDP in Zamfara received an invitation letter from the office of the Inspector General of Police on trumped-up charges of criminal conspiracy to rig/compromise the 2023 general elections.

“This is the height of unprofessionalism exhibited by the Inspector General of Police, and we categorically frown at it. We believe that the invitation is a move … to harass and intimidate critical players of the Zamfara PDP into preventing them from participating in the rerun slated for Saturday, 15th April.

“We are raising the alarm for the general public to be aware of the situation in Zamfara and the likelihood of using the police to clampdown on our party leaders and, most importantly, to disrupt the Saturday rerun. They are fully aware that the PDP will win the central senatorial and the remaining two seats of representatives, so they are hellbent on trying to create chaos.

“Among the PDP leaders illegally invited by the Inspector General of Police are Alhaji Garba Ahmad Yandi, Alhaji Kabiru Ahmadu; Alhaji Yusuf Daha Tsafe; Alhaji Ibrahim Modibbo; Alhaji Zahradeen Ibrahim; Alhaji Musa Mallaha; Alhaji Sambo A. Sambo; Hajiya Lubnah Baba Gusau and many others.

“The people targeted are party leaders from the affected areas where the Saturday rerun will occur. This further exposed the clandestine motive of the Nigerian police boss.

“We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Inspector General of Police to order. We also call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and international observers to closely monitor the happenings in Zamfara state.