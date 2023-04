By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

All Progressives Congress has taken an early lead in the five local governments announced so far by INEC.

In the five local governments the APC polled 4645 while the PDP polled 3885, the margin between the two major parties stands at 760 so far.

The five local governments are Birnin Kebbi,Aliero, Maiyama, Arewa, and Bunza respectively collation is ongoing.