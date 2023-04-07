Reps probe N20bn allegedly paid to ghost consultants

*Want relief materials for victims of Borno fire disaster

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the alleged theft of N20 billion by the staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL.

The sum was alleged to have been siphoned through a payment made to ghost consultants.

The House resolution, followed the consideration of a motion of urgent public importance moved at plenary by Ibrahim Mohammed Kawu.

Recall that NNPCL had through a statement by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Muhammad, refuted the allegation of missing N20 billion, saying it does not deal with ghost consultants.

Presenting the motion, Kawu, who’s the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Banking and Currency, said NNPCL staff were reported to have diverted over N20billion said to have been paid to its consultants; Messers Safaya.

He said: “The said over twenty billion naira diverted by the staff of the NNPC is part of monies meant for payment of taxes to State Governments.

“If no action is taken by the parliament to nip this unwholesome practice in the bud, it will negatively affect the fortune of the nation as well as deprive State governments of access to revenue.

Adopting the motion, the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who presided over plenary, set up an ad-hoc committee to be chaired by Kingsley Chinda and six other lawmakers to investigate and report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

In a related development, the House also adopted a motion moved by Abdulkadir Rahis, urging the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social

Development, North East Development Commission; and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, to provide immediate and long-term intervention to the traders and victims of the Borno State markets fire disaster to aid in recouping their losses.

• It also resolved to send a delegation to commiserate with the victims and the government of Borno State.