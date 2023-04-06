Rep-elect, Akinlayo hails Ekiti Governor over Supreme Court victory

…greets Ekiti on Easter celebration

The House of Representatives member-elect for the Ekiti North constituency II, Hon Akinlayo Kolawole has sent his goodwill message to congratulate the governor of Ekiti state over his recent victory at the Supreme Court, saying the prayers of Ekiti people have been answered.

In a statement he made available to this news platform, he said “I’m personally happy and felicitate with our leader Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, a Progressive Governor par excellence on the recent Supreme Court judgment that declared him as the authentic winner of the people’s mandate. It is crystal clear that your Excellency is one of the most intelligent and eloquent leaders in Nigeria today; considering your intimidating record during the creation of Ekiti state and since the beginning of this our nascent democracy. “Your Excellency is a technocrat that is humble, large hearted, friendly, gentle, patriotic, dogged and distinguished. Our people surely deserve a highly competent man like him as their Governor, especially with our very apt slogan as ‘the land of Honour in Nigeria. Ekiti people do not deserve anything less.”

Akinlayo Kolawole thereby urged the people of the state to support the good man God has bestowed on them as a leader that is very determined to selflessly transform Ekiti State for the benefit of citizens.

Akinlayo also congratulated fellow progressive minded stakeholders and other supporters in the APC family.

He also used the opportunity to congratulate Christians for this year’s Easter celebration, while urging them to use the opportunity of this period to call on their God to turn the fortune of this great nation for better.