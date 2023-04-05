Renowned film producer and MD Temple productions, Ego Boyo celebrates women in media, film

Nigerian film producer and creative entrepreneur; Ego Boyo, facilitates a gathering of women in media, journalism, film, advertising and publishing for an evening of conversation and networking; to celebrate and recognize their work.

The event will take place at Gaia Africa (6A Agoro Odiyan Street, Victoria Island Lagos) on April 6, 2023 at 6pm.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this event in recognition of the work of women in media, film, advertising and publishing. We believe that it’s essential to recognize and celebrate our work and contributions and to create a space for discussion and networking that can help us all to continue to grow and thrive. We hope that the evening will inspire guests to continue to push for greater representation and equality” said Mrs Boyo

Themed Embrace Equity: Enabling Women to Own Their Narrative in Media and Film, the evening seeks to encourage women to promote diverse and inclusive stories that reflect the experiences of women from all walks of life.

Supported by Mildred Okwo and Rita Dominic of The Audrey Silva Company and Latasha Ngwube, Mrs Boyo has worked tirelessly to create this space where everyone can feel comfortable and supported; inclusive and welcoming to women of all backgrounds.

ABOUT EGO BOYO

Nwakaego Boyo is an Actor, Creative Producer, Executive Producer, and Entrepreneur. She is the founder and Managing Director of Temple productions and Temple Media.

She is the Founder and a trustee of Tempio Media Advocacy, Chair of the Advisory board of the Lagos Fringe Theatre Festival; she is a board member of the Mirabel Center, and a non-executive director on the board of Lagos Preparatory School, Ikoyi, Lagos.