Removal of our PG a coup to destabilize us -Head of Amawbia titled men

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE crisis rocking Amawbia community in Awka South local government area of Anambra State has taken another dimension with the supreme head of the titled men in the community, Chief Dan Maduka saying that the purported removal of the president general, P.G, Mr. Godwin Aronu was a coup aimed at destabilizing the town.

Addressing reporters at Amawbia, Maduka, who is the custodian of the tradition of the town, said that the Okpaligwe-In-Council never sat to remove the President-General.

He described as unfortunate, the claim by the Regent that the PG spent N70 million from the community’s Sovereign Welfare Fund, stating that it showed that he is not conversant with the assets of Amawbia town.

He said: “I take it that his insinuation on the N70 million expenditure by the PG is likened to giving a dog a bad name.

“The insinuation that lzu Amawbia was convened under section 30, 1, of the Constitution of Amawbia Town Union, 2017 was amended on April 8. 2023 is nothing but falsehood.

accusation on the PG about the visit to the state governor without informing him, was because the PG realized that he is not a Regent or Osojeze of Amawbia.

“I doubt that the PG ever bought a gun or any other type of weapon for Amawbia. The truth of the matter was that the Regent wanted the land at Agu Amawbia and our Sovereign Welfare Fund, which was why, after the purported removal of the PG, he singlehandedly nominated three people to forcefully take over Amawbia Sovereign Welfare Fund and Agu Amawbia land.

“His action has generated a dangerous crisis in Amawbia Town. He locked the PGs office and Amawbia Town Union Secretariat with his armed cultists as guards”.

He called on security agencies and Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who is the chief security officer of the state, to intervene in the matter to ensure that peace reigned in the town.