Release Kanu if your apology is genuine, IPOB lawyer tells Buhari

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has criticised the self-determination policy of President Muhammadu Buhari saying it led to extrajudicial killings of agitators.

Ejimakor said Buhari should order the release of Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, if he was genuine about his apology to Nigerians.

Kanu’s lawyer disclosed this via a Twitter post on Saturday, in reaction to Buhari’s apology to Nigerians, begging for forgiveness of those he had hurt.

“We are all humans, if I have hurt some people along the line of my service to the country, I ask that they pardon me,” the President said.

Reacting, Ejimakor said, “Dear President Muhammadu Buhari. Your policy on self-determination led to extrajudicial killings, detentions, torture and an infamous extraordinary detention.

“Prove that your apology is genuine by freeing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all detained on account of self-determination.”