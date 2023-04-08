Reiss Nelson to face criminal charges over dog attack

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

According to reports, Arsenal player, Reiss Nelson will reportedly be in court in September over a dog attack.

Nelson was charged as a result of his dog, Tiago, which apparently attacked a massage therapist back in December 2020.

According to Daily Mail, the masseur identified as Saeid Motalli was forsaken with injuries following the attack from the dog.

The midfielder is reportedly being charged with ‘being in charge of a dog, which caused injury while dangerously out of control’.

Reports added that the Englishman was given unconditional bail in October 2022 because he denied the accusation, but will face the court on the 4th of September.

Nelson has hardly found games time this season, making only 11 appearances, but has been involved in six goal involvements three assists and goals each.

His last-second goal against Bournemouth in the Gunner’s 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium is the reason the Gunners are eight points clear ahead of defending champions Manchester City.