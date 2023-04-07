Regulation of new technologies set to dominate International Law Association Conference

By Gabriel Olawale

The Regulation of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, big data, social media amongst others will be discussed at the International Law Association Conference on April 19, 2023.

The Chairman of the Conference Organising Committee, Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo, who made this disclosure on Friday, said the conference will provide a platform for international lawyersto discuss, explore and clarify the regulation of new technologies at national, regional and global levels in a manner that does not negativel impact international economic relations and sustainable development.

Oyetibo said the conference, which will take place at Arbitration Centre, will feature a keynote lecture by Edward Kwakwa, The Assistant Director-General, World Intellectual Property Organisation, Geneva, Switzerland

The Chairman added that there will also be a keynote conversation with Former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Bayo Ojo SAN, as well as panel discussions by leading practitioners on how multinational technology platforms can be regulated.

Mofesomo stated that lawyers and non-lawyers must be better equipped to anticipate and address the wide range of technology risks, and to provide precise advice on the regulation of their use With the continuing growth of electronic commerce.

The outgoing branch President, Prof. Fidelis Oditah, (KC, SAN), incoming President, Prof. Damilola S. Olawuyi, SAN, the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Professor Mohammed Tawfiq Ladan, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Managing Partner S.P.A. Ajibade & Co, Dr Babatunde Ajibade, SAN, Associate General Counsel of Meta, Kaelo Ajuluchukwu, The Director, WIPO Office Nigeria, Dr. Tobi Moody, would be among the speakers.

Others are the Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager at Google, Adewolu Adene, Head of Legal at the National Data Protection Bureau, Babatunde Bamigboye, Managing Partner of Aluko And Oyebode Law, Joke Aliu, the Chairman of the Arbitration Committee, Tolulope Aderemi and Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo.