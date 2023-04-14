Reflect on vanity of this world, consider your hereafter, scholars tell Muslims

…as LEMU holds Quarterly Da’wah

Eminent scholars have urged Muslims to place their hereafter above every other consideration in this life, saying that death is sure and the standing before Allah to give account of deeds is certain just as paradise and hell are rewards for the deeds of man.

The scholars are Imam Sulaiman Fulani, the Chief Imam of Victoria Garden City (VGC) Mosque; Imam Dr Imam Dr Salahudeen Ar-Riyaadhy. the proprietor of Zamzam Academy, Ogun State and Imam Ridwan Jamiu, Chief Imam, Lekki Central Mosque.

They spoke at the quarterly dawah workshop organised by Lekki Muslim Ummah, LEMU themed: “Every Soul Shall Taste Death,” held at the Vice Admiral Ayinla Multipurpose Hall, Lekki Central Mosque, Sunday.

The scholars approached the theme from different perspectives.

While Imam Sulaiman Fulani, the Chief Imam of Victoria Garden City (VGC) Mosque, approached the theme from the standpoint of preparing for death; Imam Dr Salahudeen Ar-Riyaadhy, the proprietor of Zamzam Academy, Ogun State, discussed the theme from the perspective of the day of judgment and life in Paradise and Hell.

The host scholar, Imam Ridwan Jamiu, Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, spoke to the audience on Life in Barzakh.

Imam Fulani urged Muslims to make every day special and invest in it for the benefit of the Ummah.

“We must never allow the luxury of this world to deprive us of the primary objective of this life, which is the remembrance of Allah,” he said.

Imam Ar-Riyaadhi said the trumpet will be blown which will signify the end of the world and everything will perish. Allah will at that moment ask Angel Israfeel to blow the second trumpet and every one dead and buried will resurrect. Some scholars described the distance between the first and the second trumpet as about 500years.

The Day of Judgement is in stages. Everybody will rise and wait for his judgment. The prophet said (s.a.w) some will not go through the test while it will be harrowing for some. Those that will be given a clean bill are those that believe in HIM and worship him as prescribed.

Imam Jamiu in his own message, reminded the Muslim faithful of the vanity of this world, urging all to consider their hereafter above all other things, noting that “this life is nothing without Allah.”

Earlier, President of Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU), Dr Abdulganiyu Labinjo, urged Nigerian leaders to be conscious of the day of judgement when they will give an account of their deeds and actions.

He implored them to discharge their duties and responsibilities with the fear of God believing that the day of reckoning would surely come.