Redefinition of beauty driving women to focus on sustainability, health – Susan Chanel

Susan Esisi, CEO of Susan Chanel Beauty Skinline says the redefinition of what beauty is has led women to shift focus to sustainability and health.

The beauty and personal care industry has created almost 8 billion rigid plastic packaging units per year in the U.S. alone in 2018 which is why Susan Chanel Beauty Skinline says it is focused on creating sustainable skincare products for consumers.

“Our products consist of handmade bathe-soaps, creams and oils with lovely fragrances. The products have a certain authenticity to them (they’re “fresh” and “handmade”). They’re also cruelty-free, meaning never tested on animals. And, of course, they’re fizzy, sparkly and fun, begging to be shared via social media.

“I am grateful that sustainability has become a major focus for consumer products recently,” Esisi said