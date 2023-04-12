Real Madrid vs Chelsea: We don’t have to be scared – Enzo Fernandez

By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has charged his teammates to face Real Madrid with all courage and optimism when both teams clash in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Fernandez said his teammates need to enjoy the game on the pitch of play and give no room to pressure.

Chelsea with new interim gaffer Frank Lampard will square up to face defending champions Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-final of the Champions League.

The Blues head into the game on a poor run of results in the Premier League, and currently sit an unusual 11th in the league.

“I try not to have pressure in football, just to enjoy it. There is responsibility in this match, but there is no pressure. I always try to enjoy [myself]. You don’t have to be afraid.

“No pressure. I’m going to try and enjoy the match,” he said.