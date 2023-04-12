Real Madrid beat Chelsea in first leg of quarter-final

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored as holders Real Madrid beat 10-man Chelsea 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Karim Benzema tapped in to give Carlo Ancelotti’s side the lead in the Spanish capital with just 20 minutes on the clock.

Things got worse for Chelsea as Ben Chilwell was dismissed for dragging down Rodrygo who was through on goal.

Marco Asensio came off the bench to give Real Madrid a TWO goal advantage going into the second leg at Stamford Bridge.