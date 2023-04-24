Real estate firm, Zularich unveils new project

Zularich Properties, a fast-rising property development company in Lagos, recently launched the second phase of its Estate — Zularich Gardens 2.0 in furtherance of her vision to facilitate access to decent and affordable housing for millions of Nigerians.

The launch took place on the 18th of April 2023 at Zularich Gardens Phase 2, Igbodu expressway, Epe to consolidate the efforts of the company and their presence in the Epe community where they had previously developed another top-notch estate, Zularich Gardens Phase 1, Mutako, Ketu Epe.

Speaking at the product launch which had over 1000 Realtors, Home Seekers, Property Developers, Partners and Friends of the organization in attendance. CEO of Zularich Properties, Mr Johnpaul Enemuoh said the firm is driven by an aspiration to facilitate a smooth and seamless land ownership process, by offering flexible payment structures which will in turn, enhance the economic development of Lagos State

Enemuoh believes that Epe community will be at the heart of real estate development in Lagos State as residential and commercial expansion continues to spiral towards the hinterland areas of the state.

“The Lagos State government has been strategic in planning the Epe axis with landmarks like Lagos logistics hub, Alaro City, Epe resort, and Lekki International Airport which has brought massive development to the area.

Also, the close proximity to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Fourth Mainland Bridge, and new jetty has turned Epe into the commercial hub of Lagos. And that is why is we’re keen on having our own estates here”

“The symbol 2.0 simply means the phase 2 of Zularich Gardens which was introduced into the market in November 2022 and was sold out within a month. This is our second phase from that series which we have up to phase 4” Enemuoh added

One of the realtors who attended the launch, Ms Anne Nwakama applauded Zularich Properties for the new estate project. “There is a lot of infrastructure that they will be placing here like a hospital and playground for kids which is a good catch for any buyer keying into properties in Epe axis.”

Tolulope Ibrahim another realtor who was also present at the event also commended Zularich Properties on the new product. “ It represents a promising investment that will give you returns now and in the future. We are confident our clients will have peace of mind because we sold their first two estates without issues.” She added.

Zularich Properties is an innovative and dynamic property development company creating affordable real estate investment opportunities across strategic locations in Nigeria. With a vision to make the homeownership process seamless and flexible for every Nigerian, the company offers affordable payment options at the barest minimum