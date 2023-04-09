Real estate firm allocates Ibadan property, ‘Uvest Metro’

One of the biggest issues facing real estate investors in Nigeria is the issue of ‘taking ownership.’

While real estate companies try to phase this out – customers are mostly dissatisfied with the waiting period that comes between purchase and taking possession.

The company, according to a statement said that they have a standing promise to clients of UVEST to have possession/allocation of their properties not too long after purchase.

The statement further stated that the promise has been fulfilled, judging from testimonials gathered from their satisfied clients.

Saturday, 1st of April, 2023 was a fulfilling day for all clients of UVEST Metro, as the company allocated serviced plots at one of her Prime Properties, located in Moniya, Ibadan.

According to the statement, “The proposed gated tech hub called UVEST METRO is located just by the Ijaye-Iseyin expressway, and spans about 25 acres of roadside fertile land.”

According to words from the founder/CEO – Dr. Philip Babalola, “UVEST Metro is one of UVEST’s most promising properties.”

Furthermore, it explained that Moniya is obviously in the limelight of the Oyo state Government, judging by the quality of developmental projects going on and several announcements by the governor. An example is Ilu tuntun business district, dry port, and the Ibadan train station constructed a few minutes from UVEST Metro.

“As a real estate company, our major goal is to deliver indespensible value to our clients. Value in this context refers to smart investment decisions. Real estate in Ibadan has now taken a turn, being a goldmine as there is bound to be a booming influx of business and human capital – which has started already”, stated – Dr Philip Babalola, CEO of UVEST.

“By the time this neighborhood is fully developed in the next 5-7 years, hostels, short-let apartments, and shopping arenas will become hot cake because of the presence of the numerous government constructions. Hence, you are all lucky and smart to have secured a piece of the future in this area of Ibadan, Oyo State” – Dr Philip said.

UVEST Metro, however, is just one of the company’s real estate projects in Ibadan. The most recent is named “Millennial City” which is situated along the Ketu axis of Epe – about 20 minutes away from the proposed airport. While we have UVEST Metro Lagos and Long Island coming to Lagos state.