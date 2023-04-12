Ratels Benue state football league kicks off with 63 teams competing for glory

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In what promises to be a thrilling display of footballing prowess, sixty three teams are set to battle it out for honours in the highly anticipated Ratels Benue State Football league.

The competition, which kicks off today, will see teams from across the state vying for the top spot in a bid to be crowned champions.

With a rich history of producing top-class footballers, Benue State has long been known as a hotbed of footballing talent, and this year’s competition looks set to showcase some of the best up-and-coming players in the state.

From the bustling streets of Makurdi to the rural communities on the outskirts of the state, the 3rd edition of Ratels Benue State Football league promises to be a showcase of the very best that football in Benue has to offer.

The excitement is palpable as fans witnessed the start of the tournament, with many predicting a fiercely contested battle for the title.

Speaking at the official opening of the tournament, the President Ratels Sports Development Foundation, Barrister Paul Edeh, explained that rhe Ratels Benue State Football league is not just about football, but a celebration of the talents and community spirit that the beautiful game can inspire.

“We have watched good football here and from every indication there’s hope for our football because there are numerous talents at the grassroots, that’s why I believe with just a little opportunity we can identify these talents and nurture them to stardom,” he said.

In her remarks, Chairman Benue state Football Association Rt. Hon Chief Margaret Icheen, appreciated Edeh for pulling his resources towards the actualization of the objectives of the Benue state football association to the growth and development of football, empower the youths, detect talents, generate employment amongst others.

Meanwhile, the teams have been hard at work in training, honing their skills and tactics in preparation for what promises to be a gruelling campaign.

From defending champions to plucky underdogs, the league is set to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions as each team battles to come out on top.

In the opening game of the tournament decided at the MC Carthy Stadium Wadata Makurdi, Aeston football club thrashed Ghetto football club 3 – 0 with the goals coming from Ayaga Vitalis who scored a goal and Ataka Moses netting a brace through free kicks.

The tournament has been hailed as

an opportunity for the people of Benue to come together and revel in the passion and excitement that only football can bring.

So, as the first whistle blew and the teams take to the pitch, all eyes are on the Ratels Benue State Football league, ready to witness the birth of a new footballing dynasty.