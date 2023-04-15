Ramadan Talk Day 24: Feel the plight of the poor

Ramadan Talk

Having gone this far in this month of Ramadan, one will understand what it takes to go without food, and empathise with those who couldn’t afford three square meal a day. Understanding the plight of the poor is one part of what Ramadan is ordained to achieve.

We are therefore reminded severally both in the Qur’an and hadiths that giving food to fasting Muslim is a great deed in the month. In fact, feeding of 60 people is regarded as equivalent to a day fasting. We need not over emphasise how much Allah values putting food at the table of the poor.

How much better it would be if we could let others see the sweet and beautiful message of Islam by the way of giving. We should not allow this special month to go without a good account of what we have added in somebody’s life. We need to be asking ourselves all the time especially how we are going to benefit maximally from the holy month. What are we going to do to make the most of Ramadan?

Surely, it is a profitable venture in which there is no risk. But fat rewards. There are rewards in this life and the hereafter for giving charity at any moment. In this world you are also reward by the personal satisfaction you will feel, and the feeling of the receivers of your charity towards you and towards their fellow humans in general.

It is the month of charity, and a month in which a believer’s sustenance is increased. Whoever gives food to a fasting person to break his fast, shall have his sins forgiven, and he will be saved from the Fire of Hell, and he shall have the same reward as the fasting person, without his reward being diminished at all.

We can bring light and hope into the lives of many people who have none. Islam is the natural religion. Many in the world know nothing about Islam, except for the images of violence they see on TV. By way of giving, we can change that misconception. By our giving for Allah’s sake, we can teach the world how beautiful Islam really is. Maybe our giving could also help us to be better Muslims.