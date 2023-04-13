Ramadan Talk Day 22: Don’t miss a moment in remembrance of Allah

Don’t miss a moment doing the remembrance and dhikr. You might get caught up doing subhanallah at a time and you found yourself immersed in it, please, don’t stop, continue at that moment because your heart is there already.

Note that the best dhikr is the dhikr that is done the way the Prophet did it, one that is diversified that you have your heart clinching to it.

Again, the best zhikr outside Ramadan is the best Zhikr inside Ramadan. This means the reward for your morning and evening dhikr in Ramadan is greater than what it would be outside Ramadan.

The Prophet (s.a.w) would not pause on the morning and evening azkar because Ramadan came around. It is important you internalised the azkar and dont let them go away from you. That would be like a person who focuses on his Taraweeh and then forget all the other Sunnah.

The last point has to do with dua which the prophet gave as the best dua in the best month. The best ten days of the year, are the best ten days of Zhul-Hijjah. The best of the ten days of Zhul-Hijjah is the Arafat day.

The best ten nights of the year is the last ten nights of Ramadan. And the best of the ten nights is the night of Qadr.

Aisha asked the prophet, (s.a.w) If Laylatul Qadr has come upon me, what dua do I say? The Prophet said: Allahumma innaka affuwwun tuhibbul afwa, faa’fu anni. Meaning: Oh Allah, indeed you are the most forgiving, you love forgiveness, so forgive me

That is the main theme of Ramadan according to scholars. The reward for all you did in Ramadan is to be cleansed from your sins, earned forgiveness and become pure.

Now, as Ramadan draws to a close, within the remaining nights in this blessed month, let this dua remain on your tongue. The dua is not only meant for lailatul Qadr, or the last ten days in Ramadan, it can be said from the beginning of Ramadan till the end, whether in your witr prayer or in sujud, day and night, in the car or office, wherever you may be because the theme of Ramadan is forgiveness of sins.