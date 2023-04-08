Ramadan Talk Day 17: Mercy, Forgiveness, and Freedom to Janah

We must have heard the popular poem coined from the saying of Prophet Muhammaad (s.a.) that the beginning of Ramadan is Mercy, the middle is Forgiveness and end is freedom from the Hellfire. We are in the middle fast approaching the second leg of ten.

No time to waste again, seeking forgiveness of sins and atonement is very important at this point. You can’t afford to let this gracious opportunity slip by without seeking forgiveness and become new again.

This period, we can ponder on how our past sins, how we accumulated them, and beseech Allah for pardon. Sins are those roadblocks that we personally put on our own paths to worldly happiness and in the hereafter. We engage in those sins by the hour – daily, weekly and yearly. Yet, do we repent for those sins immediately we made those errors? Do we commit ourselves to not commit those sins again?

Unfortunately, in many cases we are not even aware of committing those sins. It is time for heartfelt forgiveness from those sins. In fact, Allah God talks about forgiveness more in the Quran and this shows how deficient human beings really are.

The Prophet (may Allah send His blessing and peace upon him) said, “Every son of Adam sins and the best of the sinners are those who repent.” (Ibn Maajah). In this Ramadan, let’s strive not to be amongst those unfortunate ones who barely spend anytime reflecting on their sins and transgressions.

But the good thing is that there is no measure as to how much sins Allah cannot forgive, except you have not shown remorse for what you have done. Allah is oft forgiving, grant pardon as many time as the sinner comes to HIM.

The whole silver lining to this issue of sins and forgiveness is the fact there is an opportunity to make that change and beg for forgiveness from Allah and the time is just now.

Particularly, the middle of Ramadan encompasses the 10 days of forgiveness, and this is when Muslims are commanded to ask for forgiveness the most. The important thing to note about forgiveness is its root comes from God. With God being Al-Gafur (the All-Forgiving) as one of HIM might names.

But in order for us to quickly get pardon for our sins, it is proper that you also pardon and erase entirely from your mind all those who offend you. We certainly cannot move up the ladder of spiritual development while we hold bitterness and anger towards another person? That is a good way to start.