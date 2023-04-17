Ramadan: CEO calls for soul-searching, re-appreciation of successful people like Tinubu

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Chief Executive Officer of Jagaban Communications, Mr Samuel Adenitan, has emphasised the need for soul searching and re-appreciation of one another during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said this at the maiden edition of Jagaban TV Ramadan Lecture was held, over the weekend, at the car division hall, beside the “Iso Part” Central Mosque, Agodi Gate, Ibadan.

Adenitan said the event which was organised in collaboration with Motor Parts Dealer Association is to remind the Muslim faithful of the need to live a significant life.

He said: “I am charging the world that Ramadan is a season of soul-searching and re-appreciation of ourselves with a view to understanding that if we have not made grievous mistakes from which we begin to reshape our existence, then we are far from beginning the journey of progress.”

“A lot of times we use people’s predicaments to judge them and even paint them black without making conscious effort to dig a notch deeper into their lives.”

He also emphasised on the need for unity in the country and support for the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging that as a nation, Nigerians must put behind their differences and forge ahead on a common front.

“In building a virile Nigeria for us and for our children, the incoming President Bola Tinubu needs all the support he can get from across all the divides.”

“I think it is only right we give him the benefit of doubt and look at the bigger picture of the robust developmental plan he championed in Lagos in the hope that he will replicate the same at the national level.”

While speaking on the topic, tagged: “A Life Of Significance”, Ibadan-based cleric, Fadilat Sheikh Suileman Adebayo Olore stated that if one will live a life worthy of significance, one must keep hold of the teachings of the Holy Prophet and utilize the importance of prayers.”

“It is necessary for Muslim faithfuls to live significantly like the Holy Prophet did. We must not only live significantly during the month of Ramadan but all through our lives.Jagaban TV Ramadan Lecture: Live A Life Of Endearing Legacies – Cleric Urges Muslim Faithfuls.”

“We must affect our society positively and ensure our presence is felt in the society. We are meant to live a life worthy of emulation and that’s the advice to Muslim faithfuls.”

While also speaking, a popular Islamic Radio Presenter and Media Personality, Alhaja Kafilat Kaola spoke on the reward for humanity after death.

She charged muslim faithfuls to follow the instructions in the Holy Qur’an in their daily life regardless of the devices of evil-doers.

The controversial Islamic cleric lamented the extent to which people who she believed were her friends were bent on destroying her reputation. She appreciated the leadership of the Islamic Community for their fatherly role during the trying period.

She also charged Muslim faithfuls to always remember the lessons of Ramadan. She appreciated the organizers of the lecture for putting up an event like this for the growth of Islam.

“This is a beautiful moment to have a lecture like this, and I appreciate the organizers for putting up something like this. I, therefore, urge all of us to make use of the lesson learnt here today,” She stated

Giving his remarks, the Chairman of Motor Dealers, Iso Part, Agodi Gate, Mr Oladipupo Musbau urged the Muslim faithful to use the moment to pray for the country.

The event featured special prayers for the incoming administration by Alfa Habib Ishola Quadri and an award ceremony to honour people who have contributed positively to society.

Side attractions at the event was the presentation of awards to some esteemed members of the community including the Deputy Commandant (2IC) of Amotekun Oyo State , Com. Akinro Kazeem Babalola, Alhaja Kafilat Kaola, Mr Oladipupo Musbau, among other dignitaries.