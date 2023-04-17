Ralph Yarl: Black American teen shot for ringing wrong doorbell

Protests erupted in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend after a homeowner shot a black teenager twice who rang their doorbell by mistake.

Ralph Yarl, 16, was sent by his parents to pick up his brothers from a friend’s house on 13 April, but went to the wrong address.

The suspect shot Mr Yarl through his door.

Police have released the shooter from custody but not identified them.

Mr Yarl was released from hospital on Sunday and is recovering at home with his family, his father Paul Yarl told the Kansas City Star.

“He continues to improve,” his father told the paper. “He is responsive and is making good progress.”

Prominent civil rights lawyers Ben Crump and Lee Merritt are representing Mr Yarl’s family in the case. They criticised officials for releasing the suspect, who they say is a white male.

“You can’t just shoot people without having justification when somebody comes knocking on your door – and knocking on your door is not justification. This guy should be charged,” Mr Crump said.

The suspect was taken to police headquarters to provide a statement before being released. In Missouri, a person taken into custody for a felony investigation must be released or charged within 24 hours.

Investigators are looking into whether or not the suspect is protected by the state’s Stand-Your-Ground laws, which grant people permission to use deadly force if they feel seriously in danger.

Critics say such laws facilitate violence against black people.

“I do recognize the racial components of this case,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said. “I do recognize and understand the community’s concern and the community’s response to this particular incident.” BBC