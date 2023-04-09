Rabi Aminu Dantata’s death, a loss for all – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, has described late Rabi Aminu Dantata, wife of the business tycoon and elder statesman, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, as a mother of greater substance, a beacon of hope and a disciplined mother who shaped many people around her to become productive and righteous.



Ganduje made this known in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar to the elder statesman and the entire Dantata families over the demise of his wife.



“Hajiya Rabi Aminu Alhassan Dantata was a loving mother to all. Whose outstanding righteousness gave direction to those in her surrounding and beyond,” he said.



Ganduje added that, “On behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I am extending our heartfelt condolences to our respected elder statesman, a visionary father and a flagship of hope, productivity and progress, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata over the death of Hajiya Rabi Aminu Alhassan Dantata.”



Ganduje described the death as “…a great loss not only to her immediate families, but to the state and the entire generation of righteous people. As we all loved her presence in our midst, Allah Almighty Loves her the most. Hence, her time on this earth elapses.





“May Allah Bless her reposed soul and give her eternal rest in Jannatul Fiddaus. May He look after what she left till eternity. What remains for us, is to continue praying for her till the end of our lifetime,” Governor Ganduje prayed.