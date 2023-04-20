PZ announces mega millionaire promo campaign 

By Dickson Omobola

PZ Wilmar, has announced its latest promotion campaign aimed at rewarding loyal consumers with airtime and cash prizes in the Devon King’s Mega Millionaire Promo.

The pan-Nigeria Devon King’s Mega Millionaire promo campaign which will run for six weeks from April 11th 2023 to May 26th 2023, allows consumers participate with multiple entries to win lots of airtime as well as amazing cash prizes. Instant airtime can be earned once using the unique PIN numbers which are then sent to 8011, while weekly draws will be held every Friday for the duration of the campaign as an electronic raffle draw.

Speaking, Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo said: “We are excited to launch the Devon King’s Mega Millionaire promo campaign as a way of appreciating our consumers for their continued support and loyalty through the tough times,”, “We recognize that times have been tough, and we want to do our part to make things a little easier for our consumers by rewarding their loyalty and unending support for Devon King’s Cooking Oil.”

She explained that to participate in the promo, consumers would need to purchase the 1 litre or 2 litre promo bottles of the Devon King’s Cooking oil, scratch off the panel to reveal a unique PIN that will be sent to the code 8011 using the format: KINGS <space> PIN to 8011.

Consumers are encouraged to use the cooking oil and not dispose the bottle as it is required to send a short video to the WhatsApp number 09062903329 to be eligible for the cash prize.