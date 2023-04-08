Put Yoruba people’s interest above self, Oduyoye advises Afenifere leaders

The warring leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, have been advised to put the Yoruba people’s interest above selfish and parochial consideration.

Chief Babatunde Oduyoye, a former National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, gave the advice on Saturday in Ibadan.

Oduyoye, in a statement, also called on the leadership of the Afenifere, to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign in the overall interest of the Yoruba ethnic group and its progress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation is now divided along the Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Pa Ayo Adebanjo factions.

Oduyoye, also a two-term member of the House of Representatives,

spoke against the backdrop of the disagreements within Afenifere over different issues.

He said it was saddening that leaders, who should be the moral compass of the Yoruba nation, were allowing division in their ranks.

According to him, all sides should cease fire until a common ground could be reached on the issues.

He equally called on well-meaning Yoruba elders, traditional rulers and men of reason, to wade into the crisis rocking the Afenifere.

“If the crisis is allowed to fester, it would end up consuming the organisation and eventually affect the Yoruba nation.

“The evil intentions of the enemies of the Yoruba ethnic group, who have always tried to bring down the Afenifere over the years, would materialise unless well-meaning Yoruba leaders rally around to save the organisation.

“Therefore, individuals taking sides in the ongoing face-off should desist from fanning the embers of discord within the Afenifere.

“It is untoward for any Yoruba man to insult elders because of political cleavages.

“One has heard and watched with much pain the brickbats and unsavoury attacks within and against the leadership of the Afenifere in the last few weeks and it becomes imperative to wade in,” he said.

Oduyoye also called on all notable Yoruba indigenes, especially the traditional fathers and elder statesmen, to rise and bring together the different interests, which he said was threaten the continued existence of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere.

He acknowledged Afenifere, as a brainchild of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, saying it has fought for the interest of the Yoruba nation at different points in history.

“It remains the only surviving umbrella body that could unite all Yorubas and protect its interests.

“Like it is in every democracy, Afenifere can have disagreements within its fold, but I urge well-meaning Yoruba citizens not to sit idly and watch the Afenifere disintegrate.

“I equally call on individuals fanning the embers of discord by joining sides and insulting our elders in the name of political patronages to desist from such act.

“It is democratic to disagree and hold different views, but it is unsavoury for young people to denigrate Yoruba elders and leaders,” Oduyoye said.