Public-Private Partnership will relaunch Niger-Delta to world stage — UK Advisor

Oliver Everett, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council and a senior partner at Rissemere, a UK advisory firm has applauded the NDDC for opening up its doors to private sector partnership.

An experienced practitioner and Co-chair of the Commonwealth Business Forum Taskforce in Kigali, his firm specialises in fostering relationships aimed at bridging the gap between the public and private sectors. In a statement released in Lagos as part of his participation in the Niger Delta PPP Summit, he stated:

“We know Nigeria well and have a deep affection for its people. Personally, I love the entrepreneurial spirit evident everywhere.

The Niger Delta in particular is an area of enormous potential for investors looking for strong, well-prepared projects. We are happy to be part of the team supporting the excellent leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The PPP Summit tomorrow is a chance to kickstart the investment process and prove what is possible. We look forward to continuing these discussions in London, New York, Toronto and Dubai and bringing prosperity to the people of the Niger Delta who deserve the infrastructure and facilities that a well-thought-out PPP can bring.”