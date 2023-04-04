Public Complaints Commission receives 300 petitions in Anambra

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) says it received 300 petitions between January and March this year out of which 100 had been fully resolved.

Mrs Emelda Nwajiofor-Okoli, Federal Commissioner in charge of the PCC in Anambra, said this when she paid a courtesy visit to the Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in the state, Mr Endurance Okoto.

Nwajiofor-Okoli, who gave a brief history and operations of the PCC, said the visit was to strengthen the existing relationship between the two Federal agencies for better and more effective service delivery.

She described the commission as the watchdog/peoples’ court where justice was dispensed free of charge, thereby helping to bring stability, peace, equity and justice in society.

She said the PCC was created by decree 31 of 1975 to receive Complaints from citizens/ residents against administrative injustice in the Private and Public Sectors, maladministration, and corruption against the citizens of Nigeria.

According to her, the commission received 300 petitions between January and March this year, out of these petitions, 100 have been fully resolved.

“We have been able to douse tension and assuage the aggrieved through timely interventions thereby reducing discontent, crime and violence that may arise due to unsettled grievance.

“The commission receives complaints from aggrieved persons who have suffered one form of administrative or social injustice in the hands of public and private organisations.

“So, the PCC and the NIS can complement each other in helping to bring stability, peace, equity and justice in Nigeria,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr Charles Ekwunife, the Director of Investigation at the commission commended the NIS for the quality of services the service rendered to citizens especially in the area of passport issuance.

Ekwunife said the Commission would be willing to sensitise officers of PCC on complaint management and dispute resolution to enhance customer satisfaction.

Responding, the NIS comptroller, Okoto, thanked the PCC for the visit and pledged to partner with the Commission on sensitisation as proposed, adding that a date would be scheduled soon