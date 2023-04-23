PSG to let Messi leave amid Barcelona interest

Paris Saint-German are set to let Lionel Messi leave when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

Messi joined the French club as a free agent on a two-year contract in the summer of 2021 and while he is on course to helping them to successive Ligue 1 crowns, Champions League glory has remained elusive.

With just two months left on the Argentine star’s contract, PSG are not planning to extend the relationship, according to The Mirror.

This comes as the club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi intends to make PSG a more financial sustainable project, with fewer star names and more focus on young French talents.

Reports are widespread that Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal to see their former captain return to the club after an inglorious exit in 2021.

Messi and his camp are aware of this interest, but no official approach has yet been made.