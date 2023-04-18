Peter Obi: Aggrieved youths protest, demand sack of Adebanjo as Afenifere leader

Youths, under the umbrella of Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria (YAYON), have staged a protest, demanding that the acting leader of the Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, step down from the leadership of the organisation.

The youths of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation protested in Akure on Tuesday.

The protesters also stormed the Akure residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti to intervene in the Afenifere crisis.

Recall that Fasonranti, in 2021, had cited old age as reason for his stepping down as leader of the group he led since 2008.

Fasoranti named Adebanjo as Acting Leader of the body but crisis crept in over the choice of whose presidential candidate to support.

Why Afenifere youths ask Adebanjo to step down

The protest and demand for the sack of Adabanjo may not be unconnected to his unfettered support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections.

Adebanjo had rallied support for Obi, while Fasoranti backed candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu – now the President-elect.

The protesters could be seen carrying placards with various inscriptions such as “Pa Fasonranti, please rescue Afenifere”. “Ayo Adebanjo must go.” “Revoke the mandate you gave to Adebanjo.” “Adebanjo, time to step aside,” amongst others.

Leader of the protesters, Eric Oluwole, said an ultimatum would soon be issued to Adebanjo to step down.

Oluwole said, besides the stepping down of Pa Adebanjo, Afenifere’s meeting ought to be held in Akure since Fasonranti was still alive.

Comrade Oluwole said they want sanity restored to the body.

He stated, “We want to create this strong awareness to the Yoruba Nation that the vote of no confidence on Pa Adebanjo still stand. We cannot allow one leader jeopardise out future.

“We called on Adebanjo to step down. Baba only wrote him a letter to step in as Afenifere Acting Leader . He should step down. We are part of Afenifere.

“We need sanity within Afenifere. He mentioned that Fasoranti cannot talk to but we believe that we the youths can talk to him.

“Afenifere is passing through internal crisis. Adebanjo sanctioned two National Officers because they made statements in the papers.

“Adebanjo is using political inner mind to cause crisis. He cannot suspend National Officers without reference to Baba.”

Another protester, Bukola Veronica, said they no longer recognise Adebanjo as Acting Leader of Afenifere.

Meanwhile, Fasonranti, who spoke through his Chief Security Officer, Sunday Ogunkalu, assured the protesters that he would looked into their demands.

He appealed to them to conduct themselves peacefully.