Project to empower IDPs, rural farmers in Abuja launched

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Rotary Clubs of Abuja Wuse II, Nigeria, and Minden Nebraskan USA, have launched a groundbreaking project aimed at enhancing the capacity of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and rural farmers in the Wassa community, Abuja.

With a budget of $75,000, the pilot project involves the provision of seedlings, hand planters, fertilizers, pesticides, and cash donations to beneficiaries.

The key objective of the project is to improve the skills of farmers in Wassa and teach them modern methods to manage nutrient-deficient soil for improved yield.

Speaking at the launch of the project in Abuja on Monday, the President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Wuse II, Nigeria, Rotarian Justina Oladotun, said the intervention is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of farmers and IDPs, who have been struggling with poverty, hunger, and malnutrition.

“The agricultural sector is a critical sector of the economy, and it is our hope that this project will help to increase food production, create job opportunities, and ultimately contribute to the economic growth of our country,” she said.

Speaking also, Expertraite of Rotary Club of Minden, Nabraska, USA, Rotarian Kevin Raun, said the project is expected to run throughout the 2023 farming season, and the beneficiaries will receive training and support from technical experts from Oklahoma State University and USAIFA.

According to him, the success of the project could serve as a model for other interventions aimed at enhancing the capacity of farmers and IDPs in Nigeria and beyond.

Meanwhile, Dr. Usman Ali, the CEO of USAIFA International Limited, added that the project will also provide an opportunity for experts, rural farmers and IDPs to work together, share knowledge and experiences, and build stronger communities.