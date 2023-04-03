Project PINK BLUE, ACT Foundation call for increased research in Nigeria

By Fortune Eromosele

Project PINK BLUE and ACT Foundation have called for an increase in oncology research as a critical mechanism for reducing the cancer burden, improving cancer treatment, addressing late detection and mitigating the economic burden of the disease in Nigeria.

The call was made at the 2023 World Cancer Day symposium with high-level stakeholders hosted at Transcorp Hilton Abuja on 9th February 2023 by the organizations as part of the Upgrade Oncology: U.S. – Nigeria Science & Technology Exchange Program.

While speaking, Chief Executive Officer, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, Osayi Alile said, “Nigeria remains a major contributor to the overall cancer burden on the African continent with one of the world’s poorest 5-year cancer survival rates. This grave need led cancer interventions to become a major cornerstone of ACT Foundation’s implementation efforts since its inception. We have supported organizations working in all levels of intervention, from initiatives focused on advocacy and cancer awareness to those providing free cancer screenings and patient navigation support”

On his part, the Chair, House Committee on Healthcare, National Assembly, Tanko Sununu said “research is very important and allows the country to review its performance on cancer care, standardise it and proffer solution on the way forward. As far as cancer care is concerned, we need to ensure stability in service delivery and ensure the increase in budgetary allocation”.

In her keynote address, Board Member and Visiting Scientist, Global Oncology Group, Institute of Cancer Policy at Kings College London, United Kingdom, Dr Julie Torode, said: “Nigeria contributed only 19% of the entire cancer research publication in the sub-Sahara Africa and 4% of entire Africa over a 12-year period. These include academic writings and peer review journals. Africa academic institutions need to develop independent funding sources (federal and philanthropic) that can allow them to drive their own research agenda and become less dependent on international cancer researchers and research funders.”

President of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Dr Uche Ojinmah, asserted that “the NMA is really interested in cancer research in Nigeria because most of the data currently in use are from climes with different genetics and social dynamics from Nigeria.

‘’NMA is working hard to ensure that the welfare of oncologists is a priority and promote advocacy to meet the needs of cancer patients. We encourage activities that are important in strengthening research culture and have the Nigerian Journal of Medicine that promotes the publication of cancer research.”

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill to establish the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment in December 2017 and in February 2023 appointed Prof Usman Malami the director general of the institute. Stakeholders and high-level policymakers at the symposium commend the president for his actions. However, there are urgent steps to ensure that cancer research is increased.

According to Hon. Muhammed Usman, House of Representative Member of the 8th National Assembly, Sponsor of the establishment Bill for the National Agency for the Control of Cancer and Supporter of the bill for the National Institute on Cancer Research and Treatment (Senate), he said: “Nigeria’s major challenge is not policies but implementation. We do very little to ensure that our policies are implemented. To ensure that the new National Institute on Cancer Research and Treatment Centre is successful in its operations, we must create a secretariat to house the institute, promote capacity building programme for the staff and lastly create a budget line for its operation.

“Research especially cancer research is expensive and time-consuming. We need Nigerian researchers to be empowered to be able to conduct world-class research that can be published in renowned international journals’’ said a researcher and the President, African University of Science & Technology (AUST), Abuja Professor Azikiwe Peter Onwualu, FAS.

The Programme Coordinator of Project PINK BLUE, Gloria Chinyere Okwu, explained that the intentions of Project PINK BLUE and ACT Foundation is to drive comprehensive cancer research among the oncology workforce in Nigeria whilst paying attention to the needs of individual cancer patients.

She said: “We want Nigerians to do research for Nigerians. We want them to begin to look at our different peculiarities and answer the many questions that plague us through research”. She thanked the Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, and other partners for their support of cancer control in Nigeria.”

For their contribution in advocating for the establishment of National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (sponsor of the bill), Hon. Muhammed Usman, Prof. Ifeoma Okoye, and H.E. Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu were honoured with Legends of Cancer Control Award.