Progressives G-10 prays over Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu’s election victory

By Esther Onyegbula

The Group Progressives G10, a stakeholder grassroots support base of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has held a prayer and thank you session in honour of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his victory at the 2023 presidential election.

The session was held at the group’s secretariat on the international airport road to thank members of the group for working assiduously in their efforts reaching out campaigning for votes and for voting for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu as well as pray for their successes when they are eventually sworn-in on May 29.

According to the Convener of the group, Hon. Adediran Ismail Olorunnimbe, “One of the moral obligations of every citizen is to pray for our leaders.

“We need good governance to drive this country to prosperity and security. We supported a candidate who has a track record and rich in antecedent, a man who has been tested and is at the forefront of our democracy in the person of Bola Tinubu.

“He put in efforts to return this country to democracy when we were under the military. We believe in his capacity and as he is preparing for May 29, we decided to hold this prayer session so that everything will go on smoothly for him and the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu,” he said.

The Muslim cleric who led the Islamic prayers at the event said any attempts by anyone to stop Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29 would be met with the wrath of God.

“Our prayer is that Tinubu will not disappoint Nigerians. Nigerians should not be surprised Tinubu chose a Muslim vice president because he was more concerned about the country than religious sentiment. The victory was not by man but from God,” he said.

Present at the occasion were Rep Joseph Jaiyeola Ajatta, father of the group and other notable leaders of the group.

He counselled those voted into power ‘ to do it well and prayed for God’s guidance on Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

The Pastor who prayed in the Christian way said Tinubu faced various battles before he could win the election, adding Tinubu was destined for greatness and ‘no amount of intimidation can stop someone destined to be great.’

He, therefore, prayed for the success of the upcoming inauguration and by extension the incoming administration. The occasion ignited a feeling of satisfaction in the attendees.