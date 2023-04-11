Probe alleged corrupt practices in police promotion exercise, Officers tell Buhari

— Allege PSC collects $10,000 bribe from junior officers for special promotion

— Want PSC reorganized

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Some aggressive Senior Police Officers in the Nigeria Police Force, have pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, to institute a probe into the alleged collection of a $10,000 bribe for police promotion by the Police Service Commission, PSC.

The officers said that there’s an urgent need for President Buhari to look into the promotion exercise going on in the force

They alleged that “the Police Service Commission gave special promotion to the junior officers above senior ones after collecting a bribe of a sum of $10,000

The aggrieved officers, in a statement by Mr Chijioke Okonkwo on behalf of other officers, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, urged the presidency to probe the corrupt practices in the police force, noting that there are lots of corrupt practices and injustices going on in the force which needed the attention of the presidency.

The statement read, ” There is serious corruption in the Nigeria Police in the ongoing promotion of senior police officers, where junior ones are being given special promotions ahead of their seniors.

“Of recent, two of the IGP aides who were earlier promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police in year 2018 recently benefited from the special promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner and have their date of promotion backdated to 13/07/2021 while officers who are running the normal promotions, promoted to CSP in the year 2015 and recently elevated the status of ACP with their date as 27/03/23, making later junior to be their subordinates.

“The mother of all the corruption is a list of some officers most of whom are serving in Lagos State Command, they have paid as much as ten thousand US Dollars ($10,000) to some notable people in Police Service Commission, for them to be given special promotions to their next rank and have their dates of promotion backdated under the disguise of community recommendations.

” This has taken the Inspector General of Police aback and generating rancor within the force headquarters. Such corrupt practices can only bring indiscipline, incompetency and lack of commitment in the force.

The aggrieved officers said that “The President and Commander in Chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammodu Buhari and other concerned authorities should as a matter urgency carry out re-organization in Police Service Commission and appoint corrupt free and God fearing individuals as Commissioners into commission.”