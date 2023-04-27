Priotize modern biotechnology to avert food scarcity, NBMA DG tells Nigerians

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

The Director General, National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Dr. Rufus Ebegba has advised Nigerians to embrace the application of modern biotechnology to ensure food sufficiency in the country.

Ebegba, while speaking in Abuja on Thursday at a media chat stated that food production is currently marred with issues such as social disruption, climate change and youth unwillingness to embrace farming, hence the use of modern biotechnology should be prioritized not just for Nigeria alone but the world at large.

“I want to advise that the application of modern biotechnology should be embraced to produce enough food for the country not just the food that Nigerians alone will eat but food with enough nutrition.

“Currently we may have food but with social disruption in the area of insecurity, climate change and unwillingness of youth to embrace farming and some activities within the country, definitely we are going to have serious challenge in food production.

Ebegba also stated that the scientific community need to work more to produce healthier nutritious food to avert food related diseases.

“The scientific community need to work harder so that food can be healthier because right now it is the food that we eat that manifest into various ailments in the area of diabetes and others. We should look at this critically so that less money will be used on drugs, so that when you eat your health system is also improved”.

Ebegba added that while funding remains a major issue though not peculiar to the agency alone, energy crisis should also be addressed to empower the researchers do their scientific work else their efforts will be in futility.

“There should also be adequate funding for the agency to establish its headquarters where the staff will have more suitable environment to operate and be more effective, Nigeria is in the eyes of the world as one of the leading biosafety agencies in the international community”.