Princess Barbara Agoye: The last woman standing in Cross River North

By Dr David Akomaye

Princess Barbara Agoye is a woman whose drive for hardwork and results has earned her notable career opportunities in Nigeria. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in everything she does.

Barbara has gracefully distinguished herself in her chosen career where she created opportunities for several young women to achieve educational, entrepreneurial career and political ambitions. In all of this, she is optimistic about the future of women in leadership.

As the founder and Chairperson of Princess Barbara Agoye Foundation for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development, the past six months since the elegant ,vibrant and unbeatable Princess Barbara showed up in Cross River State, the face of women politics has changed with her zeal, tenacity and resilience.

During the build up to the general elections, she worked tirelessly round the clock harder than her male counterparts, showing up every day in every local government during the campaigns and Door-to-Door, showed up in every ward in the State; particularly Cross River North.

In every meeting the youths in Cross River North couldn’t help but fall in love with her political demeanor, even as the older women would not stop talking about her bravery and hard work. She was seen at the Collation Center at midnights and at INEC Office where she stayed till dawn on February 25th and March 18th, respectively.

Where does she get her energy has been the question on the lips of everyone. Call her phone 24/7 she will pick up and send help to who ever needed it. As once mentioned mistake her a normal woman at your own risk as rumors has it that she was amongst the machineries that PDP brought in just to sack Governor Ayade. She has been nicknamed Queen Mother by the youths as it’s said that when every one abandoned the boys who where arrested and wrongly accused on national TV she was the only one who showed up in the barracks to question the army; risking her own life .

At every point including detention cells she was there till bail was secured; no other politician was there only her. The day that more than 30 police men tried to arrest her in Brigaiba polling units on the 18th, they were overwhelmed due to her popularity. It is said the PDP State Chairman and the entire community stood up to defend her as she was harassed and pulled in every corner by police men.

The mystery remains that this courageous, polished, highly educated and exposed daughter of Obudu LGA , Cross River State who left her job and life abroad to stoop so low in the grassroot serving her people; is she a good a creation of Gov Wike, Prof Sandy or Bar Vena Ikem?

What happens next?

As the youths are willing to give up their lives for her, has a new politician been born in Cross River North or is she a wife or lover to some one we don’t know?

Who ever brought her to Cross River we say thank you.

Dr David Akomaye is a public affairs analyst, wrote in from Calabar, Cross River State.