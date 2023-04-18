Prince Richard Olaiya bags ECOWAS Youth Ambassador appointment

Prince Richard Olaiya, founder and CEO of IVR Global Resources, who has been making waves in the real estate and automobile industries, has been appointed as youth ambassador to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Prince Richard who maintained that his new duty will afford him the opportunity to represent interests of young people in the region and to help shape policies and initiatives that will benefit them, added that “this is a great achievement, and it speaks to one’s dedication to making a lasting positive impact on the youth of West Africa.”

The appointment is coming on the heels of his recent feat when he bagged the prestigious Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity for his contributions to society.

The serial entrepreneur through his real estate development business has been able to provide affordable housing units to the masses and create job opportunities for young people.

With a loyal customer base in the automobile industry, Prince Richard unique’s strategies and approaches have set him apart from other dealerships, he added that it is imperative to invest in the next generation.

Speaking about his new deal with ECOWAS, he stated that “Entrepreneurship is not just about making money, it’s about creating value and making a positive impact on the world.” Prince Richard enthused after the ambassadorship announcement.