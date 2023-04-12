Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation without Meghan

By Biodun Busari

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry will be present at King Charles’ coronation, without his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Buckingham Palace made this known on Wednesday after months of speculation about whether the couple would travel to the coronation, BBC said.

The prince will join more than 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey on 6 May, to witness the coronation of his father.

It will be the first time he has been seen with the Royal Family since his shocking memoir Spare was published.

Prince Harry’s book intensely exposed the complexity of his differences from other members of the Royal Family and he has since spoken of feeling “different” from the rest of his family.

The decision for Meghan to decline the invitation will be viewed as part of these continuing, unresolved family tensions.

Harry’s book – and previous Netflix series – had highlighted his anxiety about negative media coverage, particularly towards Meghan, and he had warned of a lack of support from his family.

BBC said the announcement of the Royal Spare to attend his father’s coronation at the Abbey, has confirmed that King Charles III will have both his sons present for the ceremony.

The date is also the fourth birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, Prince Archie, who will remain in the United States with his mother.

Prince Harry and Meghan issued a statement along the same lines as the palace: “The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Neither the couple’s spokeswoman nor Buckingham Palace commented on the decision, but there were strongly divided opinions on social media, with supporters praising Meghan for standing up for herself while opponents criticised her for “snubbing” her royal in-laws.

Prince Harry and Meghan had been contacted by email more than a month ago about attending the coronation, prompting weeks of speculation about whether they would go.

The announcement means that Prince Harry will be part of the historic ceremony, joining other members of the Royal Family, public figures, world leaders and 450 representatives of charities and community groups.