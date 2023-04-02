Presidential Transition Council raises alarm over fake Twitter account

Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha on Sunday in Abuja alerted Nigerians to the existence of a fake Twitter handle purportedly belonging to the Presidential Transition Council (PTC).

Mustapha is the chairman of the PTC.

“The attention of the PTC has been drawn to a fake Twitter handle, @TransitionNgr (https://twitter.com/TransitionNgr) created by unscrupulous persons since April 2020 even before the establishment and inauguration of the council.

“The PTC has nothing to do with the fake Twitter handle. President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the establishment of the PTC only in February 2023,’’ he stated.

The existence of the fake Twitter handle before February 2023 exposed the irresponsible and calculated attempt to by its handlers to disseminate inaccurate and tainted information to unsuspecting members of the public, Mustapha explained.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the authentic Twitter account of the PTC is: @FGNPTC (FGN PRESIDENTIAL TRANSITION COUNCIL) https://twitter.com/FGNPTC/).https://twitter.com/FGNPTC/,’’ he stressed.

Mustapha advised the public to discountenance the fake Twitter account and use the official account handle of the PTC for genuine and accurate information on its activities.

He emphasised that the activities of the PTC were on course as all committee members were working assiduously for the success of the inauguration of a new administration on May 29. (NAN)