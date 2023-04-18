Presidential election: My family conspired against me, voted Peter Obi – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has disclosed that his family conspired against him to vote for Peter Obi of the Labour Party at the 25 February presidential election.

He made the disclosure on Monday during Channels Television’s interview.

He said it was surprising that President Muhammadu Buhari and the president-elect lost their states to the opposition parties at the February 25 polls.

According to him, the votes obtained by the LP during the election were not because of Peter Obi but rather as a-protest-votes due to Nigeria’s seeming hardship and challenges.

“In all honesty, I didn’t give any chance to the Labour Party to win any election in my State (Ebonyi State) because what we have put in place was such that no other political party should be able to win anything, not even Councilorship election in my State. I saw the Labour Party vote as a protest against my Party (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“I was very surprised; even in my family, there was a conspiracy against me. I did not know that they voted for Peter Obi, but in the other election, they voted for APC because of what we’ve done in the State.

“It was not a vote for His Excellency Peter Obi. As such, there is seemingly hardship and challenges in Nigeria”, he stated.

Recall that Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi to win the presidential polls.

On the other hand, Umahi had clinched the Ebonyi South Zone Senatorial seat to represent his constituency at the 10th National Assembly.