Presidential Election: CSOs ask INEC to ‘own-up to the truth in court’

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

A group under the auspices of Aggrieved Patriotic Nigerians has taken to the street of Lokoja in protest of the outcome of the February 18 presidential election, which they said was compromised by INEC.

The group which were in support of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi marched through the street of Lokoja before stopping at the state INEC office.

They urged the electoral body to ‘owns -up to the truth’ in the court by admitting that the election was fraught with irregularities.

Presenting a complaint letter at the State INEC office, the leader of the group, Rita Obiageli Okaeme said the electoral umpire compromised their stand on conducting a free and fair election.

The letter titled: Protest Letter Against the Stealing of The People’s Mandate” addressed to INEC National Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu reads apart, “The national elections were conducted on February 25, and March 18, 2023, across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“Having suffered deprivations of all shades in the last eight years in particular by the incompetent and dysfunctional government of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Nigerians yearned and cried for change. A change that would guarantee equity, inclusiveness, and genuine dividends of democracy. Nigerians wanted a break from banditry, kidnapping and general insecurity in every part of the country. Nigerians wanted a break from all manner of economic deprivations and woes – endless long queues at petrol stations, galloping gas prices, cash squeezes, etc. The list is endless.

“Nigerians trooped out in their anger to end these pointless and unexplainable sufferings hoisted on them by the gross incompetence of the APC maladministration. Every rational and decent person saw the need for a complete departure. Fired by their quest for total departure from the complete disaster that the APC administration typifies, we trouped out to vote on February 25, 2023. The shenanigans of the ruling party notwithstanding, Nigerians voted for the party and candidates of their choice. They were encouraged to do so by INEC’s Chairman’s several avowals that the elections will be transparent and credible. He promised that the results would be transmitted directly into the Commission’s portal. Through its Chairman, INEC assured Nigerians like never before to expect the best.

“Needless to say, the results and outcomes of the election left a sour taste in our mouths. INEC refused to keep its promise of electronic transmission of results. This was deliberate. INEC knows this; Nigerians know it. It was a deliberate compromise. INEC knows that. Nigerians equally know that it was a deliberate compromise. No explanation is acceptable. No detergent can wash INEC’s soiled hands.

“While some of the political parties acted in questionable manners, the onus was on INEC to do the right thing. They let the people down. INEC betrayed the trust of the people. Nigerians voted massively for a change of the old order. It doesn’t take super intelligence to know that the election was rigged by INEC for APC. How can people who are openly fed up with a party still vote for the same party? Does that make sense? Why is APC fighting the supposed third-place winner instead of the second-place winner? It is because they stole or were handed a position they did not win. INEC is guiltier than any other party in this robbery and rape. INEC is the real enemy of the people for acting in cahoot with anti-democratic entities to deny the people their choice.

“The cases are in court. INEC should do the needful. Be in court, own up to the failure and betrayal of the people’s trust, apologise and do the needful. We shall not relent in our quest to see that that mandate freely given by the Nigerian people is restored to where and to whom it rightly belongs.”

Rita said they will continue protesting until the independent body owns up that they were complacent.

The group had earlier at the INEC Lokoja Local government office offered prayers before proceeding to the state INEC secretariat.in the same town.