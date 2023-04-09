President-elect, Tinubu congratulates Israel Adesanya

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated mixed martial artist, Israel Adesanya on his knockout win over Alex Pereira to reclaim the middleweight crown at UFC 287 in Miami.

Adesanya downed the Brazilian in the second round in what he described as a ‘sweet revenge’ at his only UFC defeat at middleweight to the same opponent in November 2022.

Reacting to his victory, Tinubu lauded the ‘Stylebender’ for always believing in himself and for making Nigeria proud.

He wrote, Congratulations to Isreal Adesanya @stylebender on reclaiming the UFC Middleweight Title.

He never stopped believing in himself and we did not stop believing in him. #NaijaProud