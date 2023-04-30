Presidency to critics: Buhari served meritoriously 

—Lists eight years achievement in 20 sectors, Abuja

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidential Communications Team on Sunday said that President Muhammadu Buhari has served the country meritoriously in the past eight years he mounted the saddle of leadership of Nigeria.

Consequently, the presidential team has released a 91-page document containing what it said are the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in his eight years in office as he prepares to leave in less than a month time.

A statement introducing the document titled “Buhari’s Footprints on the Sands of Time,” by the head of the Presidential Communication Team and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, suggested that it is all encompassing and will replace the half information critics of the president had peddled.

According to him, “In about four weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari touches down as the country’s Number One citizen. For 8 years, he has served, making salutary impact on nearly all sectors of the National landscape: security, economy, anti-corruption, infrastructure; rail, roads, air and sea ports, power, housing, water resources, the Oil and Gas sector, legislative matters, foreign affairs, sports, youth development, and many others.

“The Presidential Communications Team here brings a one-stop shop of achievements under the Buhari administration covering 8 years of two terms. It’s a collector’s item, an answer to the questions of those who would rather cavil, looking at a half-empty cup, rather than a half-filled one.

“Those who are objective, taking a dispassionate look at this Fact Sheet, would admit that President Buhari came, and served meritoriously. As he had promised many times, he would not be leaving Nigeria the way he met it.

“A report card of the administration? It is so and more. Welcome to view the indelible footprints of Muhammadu Buhari on the sands of time.”

The document highlights the president’s achievements in 20 areas including Legislative Reform, Executive Orders, Infrastructure – Rail, Roads, Air and Sea Ports, Power, Housing, Water Resources, Ease of Doing Business Reforms, Digital Economy & Digital Identity, Oil and Gas, Solid Minerals, Agriculture, Social Investment and Poverty Alleviation.

Others are Education and Health, Fiscal, Trade, Monetary and Investment Reforms, Support to States, Creative Industry and Sports, Niger Delta, Anti-Corruption and Transparency, Law Enforcement, and Security and Justice Reform, Diplomacy and International Relations, Bilateral Highlights, International Appointments Held By Nigerians, and Coronavirus Response.