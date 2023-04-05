Prepare your handover notes, Bauchi Governor tells political appointees

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has directed all political appointees to prepare their handover notes, ahead of May 29 when he will be sworn in for a second term.

Mohammed gave the directive while inaugurating a Transition Committee at the Government House, Bauchi on Wednesday.

“As you are aware, our second tenure will commence on May 29, 2023, when I will be sworn in for the second term as the Chief Executive of the state for another four years. This effectively marks the end of our first tenure.

“Consequently, all political appointees will be eased out of the system and new ones appointed.

“I’m not, however, foreclosing the reappointment of some of the good hands that are here, who have done very well,” he said.

The governor stressed the need for hand over notes to be prepared so as to adequately acquaint the in-coming commissioners of the structures and responsibilities of the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs),” he said.

Mohammed also said that the transition committee was constituted, not for the purpose of handing over to any government but for a seamless transition to a higher level of performance of his administration.

According to him, his government is committed to ensuring that by the end of his new four-year tenure, Bauchi will compete favourably with any other state in Nigeria.

“The transition committee has, therefore, been constituted for the purposes of transition to a higher performance

“Members of the committee have been drawn from the 20 local government areas of the state for inclusiveness and political representation.

“The Chairman of the committee is Architect Audu Katagum and the Secretary is Alhaji Samaila Burga,” he said.

The governor said that a comprehensive list of all the members of the committee would be made available at a later date.

He, however, said that all the commissioners, head of departments and local government chairmen would be part of the committee.