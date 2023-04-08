Pray for Buhari, Tinubu, Ngige urges Christians

File image.

—Says workers pay rise takes effect from January, 2023

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has urged Christians to use the period of the Easter celebration to pray for the outgoing administration and the incoming one.

In his last Easter message to the nation’s workforce, Ngige solicited prayers for the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to enable the completion of the foundation it initiated for the prosperity of the nation.

According to him, the incoming government equally needs prayers to ensure that it builds on the solid foundation already put in place by the outgoing government, through massive investment in physical and social infrastructure.

The Minister used the opportunity to thank Nigerian workers for their faith and unalloyed support for the Buhari administration and for him, as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

Ngige noted that the Buhari government reciprocated the support of the workers by raising the minimum wage from N18000 to N30000 in 2019 and inserting a provision in the minimum wage law, making wage review automatic every five years, to meet the prevailing cost of living.

He restated the Federal Government’s approval of a pay rise for civil servants which would take effect from January 1, 2023, adding that the provision was included in the 2023 budget.

Senator Ngige in the statement sent his warm felicitations and best wishes to Christians as they mark the Easter celebration.