Post-election: Orji -Kalu seeks reconciliation of Nigerians, partnership with Church

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji-Uzor Kalu, has urged the incoming governments at all levels to partner the Church in accelerating the reconciliation of Nigerians.

Kalu made the call in Abuja on Friday at a mass to mark his 63rd birthday anniversary.

Kalu said there was an urgent need for the incoming administration to drive the needed peace and reconciliation in the country for the unity of Nigeria and Nigerians.



He said he would be fully committed to help drive the reconciliation among Nigerians, the Church and government.



Kalu said there was so much hatred amongst Nigerians, noting that government must partner fully with the Church to further drive good governance in the country.



“I am going full out to reconcile the church and the government, and this is major, the government can not do it alone, the Church needs the government and the government needs the Church.



“So it is a partnership that can work and work very well, so I am going to be in front, driving it to make sure there is a true reconciliation between Nigerians, the church and the government.



“I tolerate all races in Nigeria and I want Nigerians to tolerate everyone and not descriminate, ” Kalu said.

He said he would use his contacts, as a recognised global business man, to support the incoming government, adding that the Church needs to work with the government.



“We need to tackle the challenges in the economy as soon as possible.



“No election is perfect, there is need for the reconciliation of our faith, and our people; there is so much hatred in the land everywhere you go amongst Nigerians.



“People should continue to make peace, let Nigeria not be like Sudan, I call on my fellow politicians to continue to work for the unity of our country.”



Kalu dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu was sick, adding that the APC government would address the challenges faced by Nigerians.



“Our President-elect is not sick, it is not true, he is in good health and is safe.

“We need to think about the less privileged, about the masses, about the society; we need to think deeply that people must eat, we will come back to restructure this government.

“Nigeria has moved forward, and we will make effort to reconcile our self and the Nigerian people because Nigerian people have a very bad impression about the party I belong to .

“I nearly lost election in my constituency; this is where I have been state governor for eight years and people are saying elections were not credible, but the election is very credible.

“I want to praise the INEC; On my election I didn’t do anything; I was in my house, there was no money to give to anybody, I had no agent in my polling unit.

“I have not seen any election in the world that is very perfect, you must have issues,” Kalu said.

He said the 10th Senate collectively would be loyal to Nigerians, while urging Nigerians to also be loyal to the 10th assembly.

In his homily, Archbishop of Abuja Ignatius Kaigama, also prayed for peace and reconciliation of the country.

He said God had helped the celebrator in his 63 years of existence to overcome his challenges, saying that the celebrator had every reason to give God thanks.

He advised Kalu to continue to make God central in all his endeavour and urged him to remain courageous, inspite of challenges.

He urged politicians and leaders to fully identify with their Christian faith and not to be indifferent and anonymous on their faith.

He also urged the senator to continue to always speak out in favour of truth and Justice.

The clergy said the lawmaker had enormous responsibility, having been very impactful in the Senate .

“So we hope that he will drive the process of making Nigeria a better place; we are eager, we are thirsty, we are hungry for a better Nigeria and I think he is one person that can do that through his enormous contributions in the Senate.

“So whatever roles he plays in the Senate, let him play it well and maximally, so that we can have that desired change for a better Nigeria.

Participants at the mass were the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, Chris Ngige of Labour Ministry and that of the Ministry of Niger- Delta Affairs, Umana-Umana.



Others were lawmakers from both chambers of the National Assembly, captains of industries, top government functionaries and diplomats.