Portable recounts prison ordeal in new song

By Benjamin Njoku

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has continued to be in the news for the wrong reason.

The singer was arraigned for assault before a Magistrate’s Court in Ogun state Monday, granted bail, but later was transferred to the Ilaro correctional centre, pending the time his bail requirements were met.

While the dust raised by his arrest and detention is yet to be settled, Portable has released yet another hit song titled “Federal Government Liability (FGL)” in celebration of his release from prison.

In the new song, the ‘Zazuu Zeh’ singer recounts his prison ordeal, as he agrees that after God, the government comes second. He shared a clip of the song via his verified Instagram page during the week, boasting that he’s a grace that cannot be slandered.

Recounting his experience, Portable said he did not wear a prison uniform, while he was at the Ilaro correctional facility in the song.